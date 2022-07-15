Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) PT Raised to $14.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APYX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of APYX stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth $67,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.