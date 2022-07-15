Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Down 2.2%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.
About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadis (ARCVF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.