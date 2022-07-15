Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Down 2.2%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

