Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.14. Archrock shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 3,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.18%.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,516,000 after buying an additional 272,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Archrock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,214,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

