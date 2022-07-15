Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54. 8,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 808,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

