Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54. 8,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 808,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.
A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.
In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.