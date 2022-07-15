Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,615. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

