Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUFGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC ASCUF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.