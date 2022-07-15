Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC ASCUF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
