Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Raised to €131.00 at Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €129.00 ($129.00) to €131.00 ($131.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($101.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arkema from €139.00 ($139.00) to €123.00 ($123.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

ARKAY opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. Arkema has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

