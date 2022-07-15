Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.20.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 509,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.