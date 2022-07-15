Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.50 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of APAM opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 40,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,712.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

