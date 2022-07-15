Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $469.93 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.07 or 0.00066989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $469.93 million and approximately $41.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

