Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.