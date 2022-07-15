Asio Capital LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 368,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.