Asio Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day moving average is $236.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

