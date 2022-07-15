Asio Capital LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.10. 487,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
