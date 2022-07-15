Asio Capital LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.10. 487,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

