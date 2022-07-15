Asio Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $149.03 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.85 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

