ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.09. 23,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

