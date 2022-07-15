Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Trading Up 4.5%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 147,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 764,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62.
About Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
