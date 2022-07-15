Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Trading Up 4.5%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 147,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 764,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NYSE:AWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

