Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($19.59) to GBX 2,300 ($27.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,940 ($23.07) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.00) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,161.67 ($25.71).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,552 ($18.46) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($25.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,628.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,756.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The firm has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,536.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($40,818.27). Also, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.24) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($59,167.01).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.