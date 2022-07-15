Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $15.80. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 79,419 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.