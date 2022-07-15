Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $15.80. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 79,419 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
