ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 164,533 shares traded.

ATAC Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

