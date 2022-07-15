Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.25. 56,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,266,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $368.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

