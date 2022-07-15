Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $364.88.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.