Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Leidos worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.21 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

