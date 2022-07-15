Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

