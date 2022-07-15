Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Northrop Grumman Institutional Buying and Selling

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $458.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

