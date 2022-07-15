Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 7,930 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,281,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

FTXN opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.