Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $34.08 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,145.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.9 %

LMT opened at $400.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

