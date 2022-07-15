Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 164,064 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 309,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 258,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 73,662 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

