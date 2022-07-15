Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 1,412 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 1.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

