Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

MA opened at $328.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

