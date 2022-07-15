Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.62 and a 200 day moving average of $180.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

