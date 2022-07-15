AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.52.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 2.9 %

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

