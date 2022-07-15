AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $197.77 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $197,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

VFC traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,276. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

