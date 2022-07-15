AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $304.26 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,208 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $304,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

AMT stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,156. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

