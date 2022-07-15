AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $31.22 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,225 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $31,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.18. 19,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,006. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

