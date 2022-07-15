AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $77.62 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.47% of FactSet Research Systems worth $77,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.5% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.