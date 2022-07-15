AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 198,412 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,412 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.23% of Cardinal Health worth $36,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. 13,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,512. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

