AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,846,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,717,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

