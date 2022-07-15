AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $38,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $459.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.28 and a 200 day moving average of $488.05. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

