Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Shares Up 25.9%

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) shares shot up 25.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.00. 441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Auto Parts 4Less Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc, operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts.

