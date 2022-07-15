Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.63. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

