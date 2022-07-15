AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.43.

NYSE AN opened at $111.63 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,541 shares of company stock valued at $81,959,160. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

