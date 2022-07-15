Autonio Hits Market Cap of $400,951.74 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $400,951.74 and $1,079.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

