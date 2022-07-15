AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,164.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,164.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,175.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,050.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,019.37. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

