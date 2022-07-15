Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $27.47. 2,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

