Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 649,930 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 178,846 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $65.79.

