Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.53.

NYSE AVTR opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. Avantor has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

