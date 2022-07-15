Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $17.13 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,579,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 316.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 62,375 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,743,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

