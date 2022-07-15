Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNA opened at $17.13 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.03.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.