Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXLA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

