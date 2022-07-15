B. Riley Trims Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price to $113.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,886,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.